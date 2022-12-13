Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Brooks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Brooks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gardner, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 287 Central St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 660-7409
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Ratings & Reviews
I feel bad for the people who had negative experiences and left the bad reviews. He has a very specific job to do and gets that job done. He wasn't rude though. Just knew how to cut through the red tape of SS. He was funny. Intelligent. Personal. He listened in a patient way and didn't make me feel like most of these type of people do. I felt seen and heared. I think some people are confused on the rules of SSI and what he needs to do. If you remember he's working off a to do list though, it helps. I wish I could speak with him more. After all the questions he stayed on just to talk. Took his time and showed who he truly is. I respect him for his work and enjoyed his personality and how real he is. Unique individual that knows what he's doing. Was like having Thanksgiving with a distant uncle. I thoroughly enjoyed it and completed the task at hand.
About Dr. Mark Brooks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
