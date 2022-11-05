See All Physical Therapists in Fargo, ND
Mark Brenner, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mark Brenner, PT is a Physical Therapist in Fargo, ND. 

Mark Brenner works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Brenner has been fantastic to work with! He really listens to your concerns and doesn't make you feel bad or guilty about "babying" an injury; he empathizes with you. I would recommend him to anyone needing PT.
    About Mark Brenner, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1558764365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River

