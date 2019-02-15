Mark Bratt, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Bratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Bratt, LCSW
Overview
Mark Bratt, LCSW is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Premier Pharmacy150 E 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Directions (904) 250-0111
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
If your looking for a counselor who will help you with your struggles, Mark is your guy. If your looking for a make me feel good counselor, keep shopping. He has helped my husband and I with some tough love counseling. I'm writing this years later, we still to this day give credit to his good counseling for our happy relationship. When we look back from where we were and where we are now, we say we are thankful we counseled with him and more so that we took his advice.
About Mark Bratt, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1083735393
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Bratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Bratt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Bratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Mark Bratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Bratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Bratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Bratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.