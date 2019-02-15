See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Mark Bratt, LCSW is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Mark Bratt works at Premier Pharmacy in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Premier Pharmacy
    Premier Pharmacy
150 E 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 250-0111
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    Feb 15, 2019
    If your looking for a counselor who will help you with your struggles, Mark is your guy. If your looking for a make me feel good counselor, keep shopping. He has helped my husband and I with some tough love counseling. I'm writing this years later, we still to this day give credit to his good counseling for our happy relationship. When we look back from where we were and where we are now, we say we are thankful we counseled with him and more so that we took his advice.
    Robin in Erie, PA — Feb 15, 2019
    Counseling
    English
    1083735393
    Mark Bratt, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Mark Bratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Bratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Mark Bratt works at Premier Pharmacy in Jacksonville, FL.

    11 patients have reviewed Mark Bratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

