Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 611 Broadway Rm 907C, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 219-0284
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brandwein has always provided excellent care to myself and family. He goes above and beyond in caring for your treatment needs. He provided excellent adjustments and advice on how to sit at the computer and exercises. I recently needed some emergency care and the office fit me into their schedule immediately . I am so appreciative for all of their help.
About Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245291020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandwein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandwein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwein.
