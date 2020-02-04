Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Bradley, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Bradley, DC is a Chiropractor in Burlington, VT.
Dr. Bradley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Chiropractic & Kinesiology507 Shelburne Rd, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 864-5150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
I've been seeing Mark for over twenty years and he is the only one I trust to work on my back.
About Dr. Mark Bradley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1982775391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.