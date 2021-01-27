See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Mark Blocker, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Blocker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Mark Blocker works at Young Minds Psychiatry in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young Minds Psychiatry Lc
    2150 Peachford Rd Ste Q, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 615-7032
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mark Blocker, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104321397
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Blocker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Blocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Blocker works at Young Minds Psychiatry in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Mark Blocker’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Mark Blocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Blocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Blocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Blocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

