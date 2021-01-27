Mark Blocker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Blocker, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Blocker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA.
Mark Blocker works at
Locations
Young Minds Psychiatry Lc2150 Peachford Rd Ste Q, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (678) 615-7032
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
FANTASTIC psych. Listens to all my concerns, takes my worries and fears to heart and offers good suggestions, moves at a pace i'm comfortable with in regards to medication. I recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Mark Blocker, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104321397
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Blocker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Blocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Mark Blocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Blocker.
