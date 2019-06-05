Dr. Mark Bellucci, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bellucci, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Bellucci, DC is a Chiropractor in Enfield, CT.
Locations
Bellucci Chiropractic Center155 Hazard Ave Ste 3, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bellucci is an excelent practicitioner. He provides chiropractice, acupuncture, nutritional services, and other therapies at one cost. He is very patient and takes his time with each patient providing outstanding service. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Bellucci, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790700979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellucci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellucci.
