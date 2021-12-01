See All Physicians Assistants in Akron, OH
Overview

Mark Bedell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Akron, OH. 

Mark Bedell works at Summa Health Medical Group - Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark R. Grubb MD Inc
    1 Park West Blvd Ste 330, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2021
Very, very kind. Took plenty of time to ask thorough questions, then explain what's wrong and steps we can take to move forward. Knowledgeable and helpful. Explained all my options in detail. Answered all my questions, made sure I understood everything.
— Dec 01, 2021
Photo: Mark Bedell, PA-C
About Mark Bedell, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134717366
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Bedell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Mark Bedell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mark Bedell works at Summa Health Medical Group - Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Akron, OH. View the full address on Mark Bedell’s profile.

Mark Bedell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Bedell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Bedell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Bedell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

