Dr. Mark Babula, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Mark Babula, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Babula works at
Locations
Central Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.5965 Renaissance Pl, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 882-5678
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
I have been helped immensely in my sessions with Dr Babula. He listens and asks questions when necessary.
About Dr. Mark Babula, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831490564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babula accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babula works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Babula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.