Mark Albee, LICSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Albee, LICSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Mark Albee works at
Locations
Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went through 3 or 4 therapists before I started seeing Mark. I have now been seeing him over 5 years. He helps me keep myself stable! He is amazing at what he does!
About Mark Albee, LICSW
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1639235914
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Albee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Albee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
