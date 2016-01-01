Dr. Adachi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Adachi, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Adachi, DC is a Chiropractor in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Adachi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nakagawa Chiropractic Office411 N Central Ave Ste 325, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 243-4353
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adachi?
About Dr. Mark Adachi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063631422
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adachi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adachi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.