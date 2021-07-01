See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Marjorie Taylor, RNC Icon-share Share Profile

Marjorie Taylor, RNC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marjorie Taylor, RNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Marjorie Taylor works at Area Wide Obgyn Health Services PC in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Area Wide Obgyn Health Services PC
    80 68th St SE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 532-1410
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marjorie Taylor?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Marj Taylor is tops in her field. She takes time to really understand you, your body and the feelings / issues you are having. Other doctors left me feeling like they went down a rubric list of symptoms and gave a diagnosis never taking the time to see if it really fit my situation. Marj treats "me" not just my symptoms.
    Allison — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marjorie Taylor, RNC
    How would you rate your experience with Marjorie Taylor, RNC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marjorie Taylor to family and friends

    Marjorie Taylor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marjorie Taylor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marjorie Taylor, RNC.

    About Marjorie Taylor, RNC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669592051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marjorie Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Marjorie Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marjorie Taylor works at Area Wide Obgyn Health Services PC in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Marjorie Taylor’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Marjorie Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marjorie Taylor, RNC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.