Marjorie Masten, APRN

Occupational Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marjorie Masten, APRN is an Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner in Superior, WI. 

Marjorie Masten works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI with other offices in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-North Fargo Clinic
    1100 19th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

