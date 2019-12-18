Marjorie Driese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marjorie Driese, PA-C
Overview
Marjorie Driese, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA.
Marjorie Driese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Family Health Center At Cobb805 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 756-6866
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marjorie Driese?
Seen the next day after scheduling an appointment. Dr. Driese was proficient, professional, personable and efficient! Received referrals by mail in two days as promised! Best doctor ever!
About Marjorie Driese, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417207903
Frequently Asked Questions
Marjorie Driese accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marjorie Driese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marjorie Driese works at
4 patients have reviewed Marjorie Driese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Driese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Driese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Driese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.