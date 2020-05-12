See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Norwood, MA
Dr. Marjorie Cohen, OD

Optometry
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Marjorie Cohen, OD is an Optometrist in Norwood, MA. 

Dr. Cohen works at Medical Laser Solutions in Norwood, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marjorie A Cohen Od
    38 Vanderbilt Ave, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-9955
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2020
    The first time I saw Dr. Cohen, she diagnosed me with astigmatism and narrow-angle glaucoma. Since we didn't know how long I'd had the glaucoma, she recommended I see a surgeon as soon as possible, and then she described three surgical practices (she even knew how likely it would be to get an immediate appointment with each surgeon within one of the practices). She was correct on all counts, and the surgeon I saw was astounded at the thoroughness of Dr. Cohen's briefing about my glaucoma and the procedure to correct it. She is a caring, smart, knowledgeable, consummate professional. In addition to this, Dr. Cohen has wonderfully thoughtful and professional staff and a fabulous array of unusual and lovely frames (nearly every day, someone tells me how much they like one of my frames!).
    — May 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Marjorie Cohen, OD
    About Dr. Marjorie Cohen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669552238
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Medical Laser Solutions in Norwood, MA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

