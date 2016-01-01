See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

Pediatrics
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY.

Marjorie Bergsma works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics)
    1608 S J St Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124034723
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marjorie Bergsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marjorie Bergsma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Marjorie Bergsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marjorie Bergsma works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Marjorie Bergsma’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Marjorie Bergsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Bergsma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Bergsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Bergsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

