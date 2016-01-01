Dr. Swartling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjean Swartling, DC
Overview
Dr. Marjean Swartling, DC is a Chiropractor in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Swartling works at
Locations
Swartling Marjean Dc1920 State Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 352-0377
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marjean Swartling, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1487725354
Dr. Swartling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.