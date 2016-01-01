Marizita Seher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marizita Seher, PSY
Overview
Marizita Seher, PSY is a Psychologist in Marlton, NJ.
Marizita Seher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Inc.92 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 429-8463
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marizita Seher?
About Marizita Seher, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1295711406
Frequently Asked Questions
Marizita Seher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marizita Seher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marizita Seher works at
Marizita Seher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marizita Seher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marizita Seher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marizita Seher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.