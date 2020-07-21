Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mariya Gusenkov using Healthline FindCare.
Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP
Overview
Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
Federal Way700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough with a lovely bedside manner.
About Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- Female
- 1942429998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Mariya Gusenkov speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
