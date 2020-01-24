Overview

Dr. Marius Ruja, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Ruja works at Alpha Omega Wellness Center Inc. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.