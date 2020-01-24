Dr. Marius Ruja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marius Ruja, MD
Overview
Dr. Marius Ruja, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Ruja works at
Locations
Alpha Omega Wellness Center Inc.2630 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 521-2020
Las Palmas H2u Clinic3333 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 494-4468
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ruja and staff are great! Friendly courteous and welcoming. I’ve been coming here since about February and I have to say they have acknowledged every pain I have and explain to me how they are going to address it. Thank you Dr.Ruja and Staff.
About Dr. Marius Ruja, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225083322
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.