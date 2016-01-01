See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Overview

Maritza Torres, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Maritza Torres works at Tampa Family Health Centers in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Centers Inc.
    8213 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 490-5420
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699084327
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maritza Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maritza Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maritza Torres works at Tampa Family Health Centers in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Maritza Torres’s profile.

    Maritza Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maritza Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maritza Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maritza Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

