See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Marissa Romero, CFNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marissa Romero, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marissa Romero, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Marissa Romero works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Heart Institute
    502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marissa Romero?

    Jul 20, 2020
    Marissa is an awesome healthcare provider! She and her nurse always went above and beyond in providing excellent care. Would not hesitate to recommend
    Sean J. — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marissa Romero, CFNP
    How would you rate your experience with Marissa Romero, CFNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marissa Romero to family and friends

    Marissa Romero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marissa Romero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marissa Romero, CFNP.

    About Marissa Romero, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265622849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marissa Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Marissa Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marissa Romero works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Marissa Romero’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Marissa Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marissa Romero, CFNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.