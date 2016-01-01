Marissa Ramirez, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marissa Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marissa Ramirez, LMHC
Overview
Marissa Ramirez, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy501 E Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Marissa Ramirez, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1780153866
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marissa Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.