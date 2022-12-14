Marissa Ragon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marissa Ragon, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marissa Ragon, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Marissa Ragon works at
Locations
-
1
CommQuest, Inc625 Cleveland Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44702 Directions (330) 455-0374
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marissa Ragon?
Marissa is the first professional to view/treat me as a whole person and not just my symptoms or diagnoses. She is incredibly kind and empathetic, listens, takes the time to fully understand what is going on, and has always had my goals as a part of the treatment plan.
About Marissa Ragon, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306270251
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Ragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marissa Ragon works at
Marissa Ragon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Ragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Ragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Ragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.