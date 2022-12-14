See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Overview

Marissa Ragon, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Marissa Ragon works at Community Services Stark County in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CommQuest, Inc
    625 Cleveland Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 455-0374
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    Marissa is the first professional to view/treat me as a whole person and not just my symptoms or diagnoses. She is incredibly kind and empathetic, listens, takes the time to fully understand what is going on, and has always had my goals as a part of the treatment plan.
    About Marissa Ragon, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306270251
