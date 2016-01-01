Marissa Poole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marissa Poole, FNP
Marissa Poole, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Marissa Poole works at
Locations
Acp - Paloma Medical Group1400 W Valencia Rd Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 751-3335
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Marissa Poole, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730503855
Marissa Poole accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marissa Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marissa Poole works at
2 patients have reviewed Marissa Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Poole.
