Dr. Marissa Mannina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marissa Mannina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Mannina works at
Locations
Tri-city Health Center39500 Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 770-8040
Ratings & Reviews
This woman is amazing and I am so grateful to her. I've seen a couple of other therapists in the past and Dr. Mannina is by far the best. She is kind, patient, definitely knows her stuff, but most importantly she is committed to helping you make progress and start to feel better. She has both given me tools to help cope with my mood disorder (Bi-polar 1) as well as helped me untangle and start to heal from some trama I've been working on for years through gentle but committed guidance.
About Dr. Marissa Mannina, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790922532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannina works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.