Marissa Hite, FNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marissa Hite, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Marissa Hite works at Novant Health Union Cross Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Union Cross Family Medicine
    1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 103, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7622
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Marissa Hite, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508321043
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

