Marissa Guidry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Marissa Guidry, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Marissa Guidry works at
Locations
Internal Medicine at Lafayette General, Lafayette, LA461 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8717
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Superior NP, wonderful young woman. Attentive, compassionate, dedicated. If you get to visit with Marissa you will see for yourself!!
About Marissa Guidry, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265864599
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
