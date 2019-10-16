Marissa Elpidama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marissa Elpidama
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marissa Elpidama is a Psychologist in Simi Valley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1720 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 221, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 501-0260
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Elpidama for the past five years and with her help I have been able to get my bipolar behavior more manageable. She has helped me get through some hard times that medication alone would not have resolved. She listens and offers feedback and has given me take home exercises and articles to read for insight. This is more than any therapist has done for me in the last 20 years, I now know my triggers and how to avoid them. She is very knowledgeable, kind, and compassionate and I would highly recommend her to anyone I know.
About Marissa Elpidama
- Psychology
- English
- 1750665915
Frequently Asked Questions
