See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Marissa Benge, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marissa Benge, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marissa Benge, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Timothy Ryder, ARNP
Timothy Ryder, ARNP
6 (2)
View Profile
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Sara Seeley, NP
Sara Seeley, NP
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2340 Clay St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 674-5200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Marissa Benge?

Sep 30, 2022
Marissa listens, is patient, and has excellent follow-ups. We have my health goals and both of us are working towards them. She takes away any anxiety that one may feel when going for a health check-up. Whatever the problem, she calmly says we can take care of it. I am staying in good health because of her and Dr. Milligan. I highly recommend Marissa Benge and of course Dr. Milligan.
— Sep 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marissa Benge, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Marissa Benge, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marissa Benge to family and friends

Marissa Benge's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marissa Benge

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marissa Benge, FNP.

About Marissa Benge, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225483860
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marissa Benge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Marissa Benge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Marissa Benge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Benge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Benge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Benge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Marissa Benge, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.