Marissa Bachaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marissa Bachaus, FNP
Overview
Marissa Bachaus, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3240 E Union Hills Dr Ste 131, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (602) 402-8048
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marissa Bachaus?
About Marissa Bachaus, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215551213
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Bachaus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Bachaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Bachaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Bachaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.