Marisa Mendez, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Marisa Mendez, MS is a Physician Assistant in Whittier, CA. 

Marisa Mendez works at PIH Health Whittier Hospital in Whittier, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pih Health Whittier Hospital
    12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 693-7778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optum Primary Care
    6226 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 420-1338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2021
    She used to be in Whittier, one of the best physicians that really care for their patients, I recommend her!
    M.S — Jan 23, 2021
    About Marisa Mendez, MS

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992013445
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marisa Mendez, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marisa Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marisa Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marisa Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Marisa Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marisa Mendez.

