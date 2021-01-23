Marisa Mendez, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marisa Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marisa Mendez, MS
Marisa Mendez, MS is a Physician Assistant in Whittier, CA.
Locations
Pih Health Whittier Hospital12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 693-7778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary Care6226 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 420-1338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
She used to be in Whittier, one of the best physicians that really care for their patients, I recommend her!
About Marisa Mendez, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1992013445
Frequently Asked Questions
Marisa Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marisa Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marisa Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marisa Mendez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Marisa Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marisa Mendez.
