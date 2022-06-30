Marisa Bell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marisa Bell, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marisa Bell, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Marisa Bell works at
Locations
Medical Health Coach401 Broadway Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (206) 249-9665MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Marisa for over a year. She's the first provider who has truly listened to me and helped me find solutions I'm comfortable with. She really seems like she knows what she's doing and I would recommend her to anyone looking for a psych.
About Marisa Bell, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023569381
Frequently Asked Questions
Marisa Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marisa Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marisa Bell.
