Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wayne, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 303, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 790-9222
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN
    About Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467460626
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maripat Alger Cottone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Maripat Alger Cottone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maripat Alger Cottone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maripat Alger Cottone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maripat Alger Cottone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

