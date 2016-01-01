Maripat Alger Cottone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wayne, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 303, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-9222
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Maripat Alger Cottone, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467460626
Frequently Asked Questions
Maripat Alger Cottone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maripat Alger Cottone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Maripat Alger Cottone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maripat Alger Cottone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maripat Alger Cottone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maripat Alger Cottone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.