Marion Yankowitz, LCSW

Counseling
Overview

Marion Yankowitz, LCSW is a Counselor in San Francisco, CA. 

Marion Yankowitz works at Kaiser Permanente Med Grp Psych in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco Medical Center Psychiatry 4141 Geary Blvd
    4141 Geary Blvd Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-3120
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Marion Yankowitz, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1992877054
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marion Yankowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marion Yankowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marion Yankowitz works at Kaiser Permanente Med Grp Psych in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Marion Yankowitz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marion Yankowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marion Yankowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marion Yankowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marion Yankowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

