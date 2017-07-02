See All Psychotherapists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD

Psychotherapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Hillsborough, NJ. 

Dr. Rollings works at Dr. Marion Rollings, PhD BC-TMH in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Marion Rollings, PhD BC-TMH
    101 New Amwell Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 500-7295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rollings?

Jul 02, 2017
Dr. Rollings is the best psychologist you could ever have! She is so caring, friendly, funny, and cares so much about her patients outcomes. She goes above and beyond for her patients and always makes sure they have the best outcome. She will take phone calls in the middle of the night and on the weekends and when she has free time as well. She is always in your corner. I'm so happy to have found her. She is very prompt and extremely smart. I would recommend her to anyone.
Stone Harbor, NJ — Jul 02, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rollings to family and friends

Dr. Rollings' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rollings

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD.

About Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215260005
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • William Paterson
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rollings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rollings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rollings works at Dr. Marion Rollings, PhD BC-TMH in Hillsborough, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rollings’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollings.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.