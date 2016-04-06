See All Counselors in West Orange, NJ
Marion Hecht, MA

Counseling
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Marion Hecht, MA is a Counselor in West Orange, NJ. 

Marion Hecht works at Mbsh. Inc. in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mbsh. Inc.
    769 Northfield Ave Ste LL7, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-1355
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 06, 2016
    My experience with Marion was among the best I've had with any counselor. She listened to my issues, asked me relevant questions, and was able to connect all the dots together. She listened with an unbiased attitude, and made me feel validated and heard. I felt extremely comfortable talking to her, and will be going back for more appointments.
    Dia in West Orange, NJ — Apr 06, 2016
    About Marion Hecht, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1184858417
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marion Hecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marion Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marion Hecht works at Mbsh. Inc. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Marion Hecht’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marion Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marion Hecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marion Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marion Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

