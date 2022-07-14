Mario Lagman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mario Lagman, LCPC
Overview
Mario Lagman, LCPC is a Counselor in Gaithersburg, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9037 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 793-1789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I sat down with Mario once a week for many years, and routinely found myself looking forward to our visits. I often have difficulty opening up to people, but Mario is an incredibly caring, compassionate, relatable and humorous man, and he selflessly guided me through some of the more difficult times in my life. He was consistently upbeat, showed genuine concern for my well-being, and the advice he gave me always left me feeling better. He has a way of conveying information in a manner that easily sinks in, and the exercises we would work on really helped me rewire my pessimistic way of thinking. Mario has a truly benevolent soul, and I can say without exaggeration that I would take a bullet for him as the world needs more people of his character. He is easy to talk to, hard not to like, and always leaves one feeling respected and valued, even when one does not see value in oneself. As a therapist, a man, and a friend, he is of the highest order.
About Mario Lagman, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477718898
Education & Certifications
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Mario Lagman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mario Lagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Mario Lagman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mario Lagman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mario Lagman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mario Lagman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.