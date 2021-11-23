See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Laredo, TX
Dr. Mario Barrera, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mario Barrera, OD

Optometry
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mario Barrera, OD is an Optometrist in Laredo, TX. 

Dr. Barrera works at Ramos Eye Clinic Pllc in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Isabel De La Torre
Isabel De La Torre
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Purvi Gala, OD
Dr. Purvi Gala, OD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Santiago Garcia, DO
Dr. Santiago Garcia, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramos Eye Clinic Pllc
    2019 NE Bob Bullock Loop Ste C-400, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 724-3242

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Barrera?

Nov 23, 2021
have been seeing Dr Barrera for more than 20 years, Wife and children also. Excellent Doctor
Roberto Luis Ramirez — Nov 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mario Barrera, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mario Barrera, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrera to family and friends

Dr. Barrera's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Barrera

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mario Barrera, OD.

About Dr. Mario Barrera, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679616239
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barrera works at Ramos Eye Clinic Pllc in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barrera’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mario Barrera, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.