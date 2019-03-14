See All Physicians Assistants in Elgin, IL
Mario Astacio, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (24)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Mario Astacio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Mario Astacio works at MarCon Medical Partners in Elgin, IL.

    MarCon Medical Partners
    MarCon Medical Partners
1140 N McLean Blvd Ste C, Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 888-0411

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anemia
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • United Health Plan

    Mar 14, 2019
    Wonderful, caring, and knowledgeable physician. I would highly recommend him.
    — Mar 14, 2019
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508073198
    • I
    • Cook County Hospital
    • Midwestern University
    • University of Illinois Chicago
