Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Tsivin works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wyckoff Doctors
    1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 907-4321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Russian
NPI Number
  • 1114439130
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsivin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tsivin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsivin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsivin works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tsivin’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsivin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsivin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsivin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsivin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

