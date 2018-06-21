Marina Santos, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marina Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marina Santos, LMFT
Overview
Marina Santos, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Doral, FL.
Marina Santos works at
Locations
-
1
MBS Counseling Services8180 NW 36th St Ste 100C, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 753-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marina Santos?
Since I started seeing you my life has changed and some things that seemed so hard for me are now so simple. Thank you for your hearing me out and helping me with my kids and everyday challenges.
About Marina Santos, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841635778
Frequently Asked Questions
Marina Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marina Santos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marina Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marina Santos works at
2 patients have reviewed Marina Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marina Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marina Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marina Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.