Dr. Money has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Money, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marina Money, PHD is a Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Dr. Money works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Utah Psychological Services1453 N 1200 W, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 734-4945Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Money?
Dr. Marina Money is one of the best counselors there is. I wish I could give her 6 stars. Don’t be fooled by negative reviews. Because she is involved with some high-conflict family cases, it seems to me that some of the negative reviews are likely coming from people that don’t like being told that their behavior is part of the problem. Skilled professionals trust her knowledge and expertise when urgent help is needed - especially with families and broken families in crisis. Dr. Marina Money is one of the best counselors for helping children and teens affected by parental alienation-where one parent is saying horrible things about the other parent. My child was helped so much by Dr. Marina Money; I would recommend her to anybody. Don’t go to her unless you want to know how your situation can get better- I believe it will if you can be humble enough to listen and do it. Dr. Money quickly sees patterns and skillfully helps those she counsels. She is caring, considerate and very skilled.
About Dr. Marina Money, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205038528
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Money accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Money has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Money works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Money. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Money.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Money, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Money appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.