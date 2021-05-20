Marin Rands, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marin Rands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marin Rands, NP
Marin Rands, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Marin Rands works at
Dr L Green and Associates3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-2916Monday8:15am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:15pm
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient with Marin for over 20 years, she delivered my 2 girls and I can honestly say I would have not wanted anyone else to be there for my experience. She is professional and personal all at the same time. Absolute Best. ??
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508079062
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Marin Rands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marin Rands accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marin Rands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Marin Rands. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marin Rands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marin Rands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marin Rands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.