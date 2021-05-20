See All Nurse Practitioners in Coral Springs, FL
Marin Rands, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Marin Rands, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Marin Rands works at Green & Urribarri, LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr L Green and Associates
    3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-2916
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2021
    I have been a patient with Marin for over 20 years, she delivered my 2 girls and I can honestly say I would have not wanted anyone else to be there for my experience. She is professional and personal all at the same time. Absolute Best. ??
    Terrie B — May 20, 2021
    About Marin Rands, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
