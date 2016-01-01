Marin Almer, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marin Almer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marin Almer, AUD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marin Almer, AUD is an Audiology in Fargo, ND.
Marin Almer works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marin Almer?
About Marin Almer, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- Female
- 1790955599
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fosston
Frequently Asked Questions
Marin Almer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marin Almer using Healthline FindCare.
Marin Almer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marin Almer works at
Marin Almer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marin Almer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marin Almer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marin Almer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.