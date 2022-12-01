See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Zuniga works at Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carlos Verdeza, OD
Dr. Carlos Verdeza, OD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zuniga?

    Dec 01, 2022
    As new resident in Miami - I had to find an eye doctor to replace the one I had seen for 30 years in Pennsylvania. I chose the Center for Excellence in Eye Care and the first available appointment was with Dr. Zuniga. I have worn RGP contact lenses for 40 years and hadn't seen an eye doctor in four years due to the pandemic and my move. I was thoroughly impressed by Dr. Zuniga and her staff. I feel I received top notch care and she was very friendly as well.
    Tom Davies — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zuniga to family and friends

    Dr. Zuniga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zuniga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD.

    About Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033469945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuniga works at Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zuniga’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuniga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.