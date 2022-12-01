Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
As new resident in Miami - I had to find an eye doctor to replace the one I had seen for 30 years in Pennsylvania. I chose the Center for Excellence in Eye Care and the first available appointment was with Dr. Zuniga. I have worn RGP contact lenses for 40 years and hadn't seen an eye doctor in four years due to the pandemic and my move. I was thoroughly impressed by Dr. Zuniga and her staff. I feel I received top notch care and she was very friendly as well.
About Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
