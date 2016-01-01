See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Torrance, CA
Marilyn Wallace, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Marilyn Wallace, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marilyn Wallace, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Marilyn Wallace works at Mindpath Health in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 257-5750
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marilyn Wallace?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marilyn Wallace, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Marilyn Wallace, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marilyn Wallace to family and friends

    Marilyn Wallace's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marilyn Wallace

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marilyn Wallace, LMFT.

    About Marilyn Wallace, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992199889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marilyn Wallace has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marilyn Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marilyn Wallace works at Mindpath Health in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Marilyn Wallace’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marilyn Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilyn Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilyn Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marilyn Wallace, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.