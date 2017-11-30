Marilyn Shenker, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marilyn Shenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marilyn Shenker, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marilyn Shenker, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA.
Marilyn Shenker works at
Locations
-
1
Nicole Thorn4647 Long Beach Blvd Ste A4, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 438-8825
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marilyn Shenker?
I would recommend Ms Shenker to anybody. She is the best therapist I've ever met.
About Marilyn Shenker, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1568434280
Frequently Asked Questions
Marilyn Shenker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marilyn Shenker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marilyn Shenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marilyn Shenker works at
4 patients have reviewed Marilyn Shenker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Shenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilyn Shenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilyn Shenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.