Marilyn Mullane, PA-C
Overview
Marilyn Mullane, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Airy, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Surry Medical Extended Care - Rockford2133 Rockford St Ste 1400, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 619-8191
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I enjoy my visit to the Dr. office, when I know that I am going to see Dr. Mullane. She is very nice, she explains things to me very well. She is always smiling and shows great compassion. She makes you feel as if she cares. I can go on and on about her, she is AWESOME!!! I rate Dr. Marilyn Mullane with a 100 stars of excellence!!!
About Marilyn Mullane, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1821091547
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Marilyn Mullane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marilyn Mullane accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marilyn Mullane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marilyn Mullane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Mullane.
