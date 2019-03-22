See All Family Doctors in Mount Airy, NC
Marilyn Mullane, PA-C

Family Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Marilyn Mullane, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. 

Marilyn Mullane works at Novant Health Surry Medical Extended Care - Rockford in Mount Airy, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Surry Medical Extended Care - Rockford
    2133 Rockford St Ste 1400, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8191
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Marilyn Mullane, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821091547
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Primary Care
