Dr. Friesen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Friesen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Friesen, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Care First Transportation LLC3111 Camino del Rio N Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 641-7090
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a kind and wonderful doctor. She is intelligent, takes the time to fix anyone's problem. I highly recommend her. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Marilyn Friesen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friesen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friesen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.